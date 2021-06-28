Court records

Case filed June 28 in Blount County Chancery Court:

• Regarding: Levi Dean Schoellkopf, name change

Case filed June 25 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Olivia Cheyenne Ford v. Dennis Nathaniel Tetstone, divorce

Cases filed June 28 in Blount County Probate Court:

• Regarding: Michael Franklin Jackson, estate

• Regarding: Jamie Lynn Pask, estate

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.