Court records
Case filed June 28 in Blount County Chancery Court:
• Regarding: Levi Dean Schoellkopf, name change
Case filed June 25 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Olivia Cheyenne Ford v. Dennis Nathaniel Tetstone, divorce
Cases filed June 28 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Michael Franklin Jackson, estate
• Regarding: Jamie Lynn Pask, estate
