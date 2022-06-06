COURT

Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant

• Tysean Almontia Gordon, 34, Oak Street, Maryville, also charged with driving on a suspended license

• Jesse Aaron Dykes, 40, Lenoir City

• Jorge Medina Torres, 42, Tellico Plains, also charged with not having driver's license

• Jennefer Marie Jordan, 50, Oxford Hills Drive, Maryville

• Craig William Adams, 34, Candler, North Carolina

Case filed June 3 in Blount County Chancery Court:

• Regarding: Johnathan T. Williams, conservatorship

Case filed June 3 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court

• Jennifer LeAnn DeBord v. Nicholas Andrew DeBord, divorce

• James Bradley Feagle v. Elyssa Faith Ridley, divorce

• Driftwood Estates Property Owners Association, Inc. vs. John Sweeney, category 1 lawsuit

• Anna Marie Langley v. George Stephen, divorce

• G. Flower McGregor Hulihan v. Mark Gregory Hulihan, divorce

Case filed June 6 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court

• Regarding: Iris Rojas, name change

Case filed June 3 in the Probate Division of Blount County General Sessions Court

• Regarding: Jerry Ray Simpson, estate

• Regarding: James Leroy Edwards, estate

