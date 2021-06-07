COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Micah Jalen Phelps, 19, Medlin Lane, Walland
• Keyshia Cloteal Burns, 31, Airway Ridge Road, Louisville
• Michael Lynnwood Holland II, 39, Knoxville
• Joan Rojas Rodriguez, 42, Morristown; also charged with driving on a revoked license
• Raymundo Gonzalez Murillo, 26, Alcoa Highway, Alcoa
• Joshua Ryan Small, 30, Dunlap Hollow Road, Friendsville; also charged with reckless driving and failing to use turn signals and provide proof of financial responsibility
Case filed June 4 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Shirley Shannon, estate
