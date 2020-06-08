Court Records
Cases filed June 5 in Blount County Chancery Court:
• Merit Construction Inc. v. Odom Construction Systems LLC, contract debt
• Ray Tackett Enterprises Inc. v. Stryker Off Road Design, lawsuit
• Sarah Dawn Lanagan v. James Alan Lanagan, divorce
Case filed June 8 in Blount County Chancery Court:
• Regarding: Brooke Danielle Robertson, name change
Cases filed June 5 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Jeanne Lois Slack, conservatorship
• Alexander Lee Jordan v. Dusty Shiann Jordan, divorce
Cases filed June 8 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Laura L. McCarter v. Chuck B. McCarter, divorce
• Nicholas Allen Rosenow v. Krizen Mendoza Rosenow, divorce
• Bridget Irene Sluder v. Gary Dewayne Sluder, divorce
Case filed in the Domestic Division of Blount County General Sessions Court:
• Stefan Rhea Merrell v. Andrea Lynn Merrell, divorce
Case filed June 8 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Jay Cooper, estate
Cases filed June 5 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• West 2 East Land v. Russeau Moles, real estate
• Knoxville Pediatric Realty Partners v. GeoServices LLC, Merit Construction Inc., Blount Excavating Inc., Drain Construction LLC, McCarty Holsaple McCarty Architects Inc., and Keller North America Inc., contract debt
• Scott and Enid Tatev v. Ethica Construction Company LLC and Arthur Rutenburg Homes Inc., contract debt
