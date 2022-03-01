COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant
• Coy Lee Best, 35, South Farnum Road, Friendsville; also charged with driving on a suspended license
• Kyle William Vachon, 29, Knoxville
• Jerry Lee Eaton, 70, Maple Lane, Greenback
Case filed Feb. 28 in the Equity Division of the Circuit Court for Blount County
• James Richard Halcomb v. Tiffany Michelle Halcomb, divorce
Case filed Feb. 28 in Domestic Division of the General Sessions Court for Blount County
• Kayla Nicole Ramos v. Eric Lamar Plemons
