COURT
Case filed March 14 in the Blount County Chancery Court
• Swift Financial LLC v. Hill's General Contracting LLC (et. al), contract/debt
Cases filed March 11 in the Equity Division of the Blount County Circuit Court
• Allison Anne Doughty v. Shannon Randal Doughty, divorce
• Kellner Brent Richard Russell v. Arianna Marie Russell, divorce
• Regarding Timothy Allen Weeks, name change
Case filed March 11 in the Probate Division of the Blount County General Sessions Court
• Regarding Freddie L. McMahan, petition for testate executor
