COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant
• Kimberly Helen Presley, 50, Triple Oak Street, Rockford; also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with a revoked license
• Karen Marie Koella, 46, Sevierville Road, Maryville
• Casey L. Wallace, 38, Shady Lane, Maryville
Cases filed March 21 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court
• Regarding Kyle Williams, conservatorship
• Denise Louise Tucker v. Keith Edward Tucker, divorce
Case filed March 21 in the Probate Division of Blount County General Sessions Court
• Regarding Robert L. Easterly Jr., petition for intestate administration
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.