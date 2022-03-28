COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Dalton R. Chase, 23, Forest Hill Road, Maryville
Case filed March 28 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Jacob Carlton Ausbon v. Carroll Ralph Carmley and APAC-Atlantic, Inc., damages
Cases filed March 25 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Makenzie Brooke Hannah v. Steven Isaiah Hannah, divorce
• Brittany Maxwell Armstrong v. David Isaac Garcia, category 3 lawsuit
Cases filed March 25 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Shirley Annette Wilson, estate
• Regarding: Helen Dalton, estate
• Regarding: Allen Maxwell Ammons, estate
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.