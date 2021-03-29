Court Records

Case filed March 26 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Kelsey Marie Tolliver v. Zachary Drew, divorce

Case filed March 29 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Daniel Alan Jones v. Tyechia Monique Jones, divorce 

Case filed March 29 in Blount County Probate Court:

• Regarding: Margie Nunn, estate

Cases filed March 29 in Blount County Chancery Court:

• Alan Stremsterfer v. Larry Wynberg et. al, lawsuit

• David McMahan v. Marshall Logan Construction Inc. et. al, lawsuit

Case filed March 29 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Clint Lee Ogle v. Steven Felch, damages 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.