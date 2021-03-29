Court Records
Case filed March 26 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Kelsey Marie Tolliver v. Zachary Drew, divorce
Case filed March 29 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Daniel Alan Jones v. Tyechia Monique Jones, divorce
Case filed March 29 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Margie Nunn, estate
Cases filed March 29 in Blount County Chancery Court:
• Alan Stremsterfer v. Larry Wynberg et. al, lawsuit
• David McMahan v. Marshall Logan Construction Inc. et. al, lawsuit
Case filed March 29 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Clint Lee Ogle v. Steven Felch, damages
