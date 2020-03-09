COURT

Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:

• Dorian Trent Williams, 29, Lakeview Road, Louisville

• Robert Harold Headrick, 63, Old Niles Ferry Road, Maryville

Cases filed March 6 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• John Charles Hillier v. Allyssa Nicole Ford, divorce

• Mindy Lea Terry v. Edward Dale Terry Jr., divorce

• Rachel Livesay Christiansen v. Mark Joseph Christiansen Jr., divorce

• Aaron Campbell v. Deborah Baker, legitimation

• Regarding: Allison Daniell Walls, name change

• Lisa Gonzalez Waddell v. Zachary Andrew McCammon, divorce

• Louise Ann Alleyne v. Kerwya Kirt Alleyne, divorce

Cases filed March 9 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Matthew Floyd McCoy v. Shannon Diane McCoy, divorce

• Regarding: Kaden Cole Murphy et. al, name change

• Shelby Charlene Johnson v. Zachery Jeremiah Johnson, divorce

Case filed March 6 in the Domestic Division of Blount County General Sessions Court:

• Elizabeth Dexter Zoto v. Thomas Minella Zoto, divorce

Cases file March 9 in Blount County Probate Court:

• Regarding: Bertha Lee Carlson, estate

• Regarding: Mary Ruth Hoyt, estate

