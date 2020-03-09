COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Dorian Trent Williams, 29, Lakeview Road, Louisville
• Robert Harold Headrick, 63, Old Niles Ferry Road, Maryville
Cases filed March 6 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• John Charles Hillier v. Allyssa Nicole Ford, divorce
• Mindy Lea Terry v. Edward Dale Terry Jr., divorce
• Rachel Livesay Christiansen v. Mark Joseph Christiansen Jr., divorce
• Aaron Campbell v. Deborah Baker, legitimation
• Regarding: Allison Daniell Walls, name change
• Lisa Gonzalez Waddell v. Zachary Andrew McCammon, divorce
• Louise Ann Alleyne v. Kerwya Kirt Alleyne, divorce
Cases filed March 9 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Matthew Floyd McCoy v. Shannon Diane McCoy, divorce
• Regarding: Kaden Cole Murphy et. al, name change
• Shelby Charlene Johnson v. Zachery Jeremiah Johnson, divorce
Case filed March 6 in the Domestic Division of Blount County General Sessions Court:
• Elizabeth Dexter Zoto v. Thomas Minella Zoto, divorce
Cases file March 9 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Bertha Lee Carlson, estate
• Regarding: Mary Ruth Hoyt, estate
