Court Records
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Alaina L. Walker, Morningside Avenue, Maryville; also charged with driving on a suspended license.
• Micaela Nicole Johnson, Morganton Road, Maryville
• Melissa S. Kincaid, Knoxville
• Jose Angel Castellanos Lopez, Sevier Avenue, Maryville; also charged with contempt of court
Cases filed Feb. 28 in the Equity Division of the Blount County Circuit Court:
• Barry Lee Amole v. Larissa Ann Amole, divorce
• Tiffany Rechelle Smith v. Michael Boyd Smith, divorce
• Michael Taylor Harrison v. Savannah Marie Sexton, petition for paternity
• Amanda Nicole Copen v. Matthew Glen Copen, divorce
• Holly Nicole Miller v. Seth Cameron Miller, divorce
Cases filed March 3 in the Equity Division of the Blount County Circuit Court:
• Tyler James Pardee v. Christina Brooke Jackson, divorce
• Blake Carlton Gifford v. Alayson Lea Gifford, divorce
• Brandie Tyle Berrong v. Chadwick Robinson Berrong, divorce
Cases filed Feb. 28 in the Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Billy Sumpter Linebaugh, estate
• Regarding: Tinnie Lee Stagel, estate
• Regarding: Deborah E. Norton, estate
• Regarding: Loretta Mae Stockton, estate
Case filed March 2 in the Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Christine Virginia Thomas, estate
Case filed Feb. 28 in the Law Division of the Blount County Circuit Court:
• Alcoa Tennessee Federal Credit Union v. Herald & Hale, John M. Hale, Patrick Hale and Cassandra Hale
Case filed March 2 in the Law Division of the Blount County Circuit Court:
• Kevin J. McNeill v. Blount Memorial Hospital, Inc, Irwin Donald Heinemann, lawsuit
