Court Records
Charged with driving under the influence of the intoxicant:
• Thomas J. Redrup, 56, Craigs Chapel Road, Greenback
• Wesley A. Whaley, 33, Old Cades Cove Road, Townsend
• Richard Luke Whetsel, 28, Knoxville
Cases filed May 10 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Heather Ann Barner v. Christopher Ryan Barner, divorce
• Kayden James Kidd, name change
• Johnny Henry Goins v. Janice Ann Goins, divorce
Case filed May 7 in Domestic Division of Blount County General Sessions Court:
• Jennifer Lynn Bruce v. Daniel Shawn Bruce, divorce
Case filed May 10 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Lorene S. Williams, estate
