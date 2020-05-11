Court Records

Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:

• Charles Mason Irwin, 38, Gravelly Hill Road, Louisville

Case filed May 8 in Blount County Chancery Court:

• Duanne Scott Phipps v. Kathleen S. Phipps, divorce

Case filed May 11 in Blount County Chancery Court:

• Martha Sue Bell Coleman v. Zachary Allen Coleman, divorce

Cases filed May 11 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Hunter Evan Patton v. Lillian Marie Rose, divorce

• Edgar Catarino v. Jema Gabrielle Catarino, divorce

• Kayla Pilkington v. Christopher Lee Pilkington, divorce

• Mark Anthony Wickert v. Crystal Niccole Wickert, divorce

• Vance Travis Craft v. Brandi Lu Craft, divorce

Cases filed May 8 in Blount County Probate Court:

• Regarding: Dolores D. Grubb, estate

• Regarding: Robert C. Pressley, estate

• Regarding: Donald P. Eden, estate

• Regarding: Mary Sue Headrick Heaton, estate

