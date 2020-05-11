Court Records
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Charles Mason Irwin, 38, Gravelly Hill Road, Louisville
Case filed May 8 in Blount County Chancery Court:
• Duanne Scott Phipps v. Kathleen S. Phipps, divorce
Case filed May 11 in Blount County Chancery Court:
• Martha Sue Bell Coleman v. Zachary Allen Coleman, divorce
Cases filed May 11 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Hunter Evan Patton v. Lillian Marie Rose, divorce
• Edgar Catarino v. Jema Gabrielle Catarino, divorce
• Kayla Pilkington v. Christopher Lee Pilkington, divorce
• Mark Anthony Wickert v. Crystal Niccole Wickert, divorce
• Vance Travis Craft v. Brandi Lu Craft, divorce
Cases filed May 8 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Dolores D. Grubb, estate
• Regarding: Robert C. Pressley, estate
• Regarding: Donald P. Eden, estate
• Regarding: Mary Sue Headrick Heaton, estate
