COURT

Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant

• William Paul Morton, 49, South Old Glory, Maryville; also charged with driving with a revoked license

Cases filed May 13 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court

• Ryan Michael Feeley v. Heather Nichole Feeley, divorce

• Rebecca Sharon Griffith v. Jaime Christopher Griffith, divorce

Case filed May 16 in the Probate Division of Blount County General Sessions Court

• Regarding Mae Murrah Dorris, affidavit for a large estate

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.