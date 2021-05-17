Court Records
Case filed May 14 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Linda Carol Cunningham v. Richard Allen Cunningham, divorce
Cases filed May 17 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Seana Kathryn Stembal v. Carl Joseph Stembal, divorce
• Elisha Charles Booker v. Chaneese Mercedes Booker, divorce
Cases filed May 14 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Helen Frances Henry, estate
• Regarding: David B. Capps, estate
• Regarding: Virgil Rose, estate
Cases filed May 14 in Blount County Chancery Court:
• Lucas Allan Conner (et. al), name change
• Lillian Joyce Conner (et. al), name change
Cases filed May 14 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• State of Tennessee on relation of the commissioner, Department of Transportation v. KLR Factoring LLC and Fraley & Schilling Inc., real estate
• State of Tennessee on relation of the commissioner, Department of Transportation v. KLR Factoring LLC, Fraley & Schilling Inc. and Penske Truck Leasing Co., real estate
• Noah J. Webb v. Keith S. Abernathy and Jennifer Lane Abernathy, damages
Case filed May 17 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Ruth Folta, v. Jeanne Schubert and Dorothy Schubert, damages
