COURT
Case filed May 15 in Blount County Chancery Court:
• Regarding: Arianna Gholiour Kahiash Bustamante, name change
Case filed May 18 in Blount County Chancery Court:
• Builders Mutual Insurance Company v. Matthew Hill, enforcement of a foreign judgment
Cases filed May 15 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Jennifer Dawn Parrot v. Kelsey June Parrot, divorce
• Kristine Elizabeth Coker v. Paul Engel Coker, divorce
• Paul Damon Wooten v. Margaret Ragland, lawsuit
Case file May 18 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Angela Michelle Davis v. Michael Lloyd Coleman, divorce
Cases filed May 15 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Elizabeth J. Bowen, estate
• Regarding: Bobbie Jean Henry, estate
• Regarding: Ronnie Ancel Lynn, estate
Case file May 18 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Leroy Woods Porter, estate
