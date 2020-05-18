COURT

Case filed May 15 in Blount County Chancery Court:

• Regarding: Arianna Gholiour Kahiash Bustamante, name change

Case filed May 18 in Blount County Chancery Court:

• Builders Mutual Insurance Company v. Matthew Hill, enforcement of a foreign judgment

Cases filed May 15 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Jennifer Dawn Parrot v. Kelsey June Parrot, divorce

• Kristine Elizabeth Coker v. Paul Engel Coker, divorce

• Paul Damon Wooten v. Margaret Ragland, lawsuit

Case file May 18 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Angela Michelle Davis v. Michael Lloyd Coleman, divorce

Cases filed May 15 in Blount County Probate Court:

• Regarding: Elizabeth J. Bowen, estate

• Regarding: Bobbie Jean Henry, estate

• Regarding: Ronnie Ancel Lynn, estate

Case file May 18 in Blount County Probate Court:

• Regarding: Leroy Woods Porter, estate

