Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant

• Courtney Marie Lord, 28, Reflection Lane, Maryville

• Joshua M. Mercaldo, 26, Sevierville

Case filed May 20 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court

• Frank Thomas v. Popeyes and Broad Street Chicken LLC, damages/torts

Cases filed May 20 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court

• Regarding Rielly Len Elder, name change

• Alexandria Culp v. Grant West, petition for paternity

• Teresa Jean Murillo v. Sergio Castillo Murillo, divorce

Cases filed May 19 in the Probate Division of Blount County General Sessions Court

• Regarding Rebecca Jeraldine Murphy, petition for testate executor

• Regarding Charles T. Raulston, affidavit for a small estate

