Court Records
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Cody Michael Lee, 29, East Lincoln Road, Maryville; also charged with driving on a revoked license, and cited on charges of not having proof of insurance and a window tint violation
• Michael Edward Hayes, 46, Knoxville
• Scott Michael Allen, 40, U.S. 411 Highway South, Maryville
• Timothy Christopher Williamson, 37, Knoxville
• Lucas Gomez-Garcia, 20, Morristown
Case filed May 21 in Blount County Chancery Court:
• Charles Glen Longhurst v. Tracey Nicole Longhurst, divorce
Case filed May 21 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Heather M. Williams v. Branditta Wright, damages
