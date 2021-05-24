Court Records

Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:

• Cody Michael Lee, 29, East Lincoln Road, Maryville; also charged with driving on a revoked license, and cited on charges of not having proof of insurance and a window tint violation

• Michael Edward Hayes, 46, Knoxville

• Scott Michael Allen, 40, U.S. 411 Highway South, Maryville

• Timothy Christopher Williamson, 37, Knoxville

• Lucas Gomez-Garcia, 20, Morristown

Case filed May 21 in Blount County Chancery Court:

• Charles Glen Longhurst v. Tracey Nicole Longhurst, divorce

Case filed May 21 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Heather M. Williams v. Branditta Wright, damages

