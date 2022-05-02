COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant
• Terry Wayne Young, 56, Tammy Circle, Rockford, also cited on charges of having an open container while operating a motor vehicle and possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance
• Breanna E. Hegerty, 23, Willow Creek Circle, Maryville
• David Miller Jenkins, 42, Dublin Drive, Maryville
• David Allen Cooper, 46, Scarlet Drive, Maryville
Case filed April 29 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Relyant Global, LLC. v. Gibraltar US, Inc. and Caddell Construction Co., LLC., contract debt
Case filed April 29 in Blount County Chancery Court:
• Valerie E. Thurston v. Hepperly Auto Sales LLC., category 1 lawsuit
Case filed May 2 in Blount County Chancery Court:
• Sherry M. Sapp v. Logans Landing Homeowners Association, Inc., category 1 lawsuit
Case filed April 28 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Regarding: Wyatt Walker Poston, adoption
Cases filed April 29 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Regarding: Maverick Irving Carr, adoption
• Regarding: Eladio Perdomo Eggleton, adoption
Lauren Rome Militzer v. Austin C. Beaupre, category 3 lawsuit
Cases filed April 29 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Mark Talbot Davenport, estate
• Regarding: Joanne Eileen McCready, estate
Case filed May 2 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Harry Lee Burchfield, estate
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.