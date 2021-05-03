COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Brownlow Adrian Tindell, 46, Six Mile Road, Maryville
• Monnie Darrell Adams, 60, Knoxville; also charged with driving while license revoked
Case filed May 3 in Domestic Division of Blount County General Sessions Court:
• Aaron Houston Carroll v. Elin Alicia Carroll, divorce
Case filed April 30 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: William Mark Hart, estate
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.