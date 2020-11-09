Court Records

Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:

• Joshua Duane Thompson, 42, Woodstock, Georgia; also charged with violation of the Hands Free Tennessee law. 

• James Colton Staley, 21, Glenwood Drive, Maryville

Case filed Nov. 6 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Tyler Nathaniel Ogle v. Richard Andrew Prince, Beaty Enterprises LLC, personal injury

Cases filed Nov. 9 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Regarding: Natasha Kollett, name change

• Venessa Torres v. Steven Phillip Torres, divorce

• Jessica Faye Duggan v. Brandon Ashley Duggan, divorce

Cases filed Nov. 9 in Blount County Probate Court:

• Regarding: Aletha Faye Everette, estate

• Regarding: Earl Lloyd Goff

