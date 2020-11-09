Court Records
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Joshua Duane Thompson, 42, Woodstock, Georgia; also charged with violation of the Hands Free Tennessee law.
• James Colton Staley, 21, Glenwood Drive, Maryville
Case filed Nov. 6 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Tyler Nathaniel Ogle v. Richard Andrew Prince, Beaty Enterprises LLC, personal injury
Cases filed Nov. 9 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Regarding: Natasha Kollett, name change
• Venessa Torres v. Steven Phillip Torres, divorce
• Jessica Faye Duggan v. Brandon Ashley Duggan, divorce
Cases filed Nov. 9 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Aletha Faye Everette, estate
• Regarding: Earl Lloyd Goff
