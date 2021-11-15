Court Records
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Matthew Augustus Aistrop, 49, Fairoaks Drive, Maryville
• Matthew David Hopp, 41, Dandridge
• Tyler Ray Vittoe, 30, Dandridge; also charged with driving with a revoked license and reckless endangerment
• Corey Jacob Cooper, 28, Wedgewood Estates Drive, Maryville; also charged with contempt of court and simple possession of a controlled substance
• Aaron James Muse, 26, Beaver Drive, Maryville; also charged with leaving the scene of an accident with property damage
• Bradley Joseph Fields, 26, Northwood Drive, Maryville; also charged with driving with a suspended license
Case filed Nov. 15 in Domestic Division of Blount County General Sessions Court:
• Andrea Elizabeth Bailey v. Stephen Bernard Bailey, divorce
