COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Cynthia Ann McCord, 58, Enterprise Way, Maryville
• Victoria Louise Haskell, 23, Knoxville; also charged with driving while license revoked
• Geoffrey Alan Cobb, 70, Knoxville
• Jonatan Estansiao Cano-Cano, 35, Court Christopher Way, Maryville
Cases filed Nov. 16 in Domestic Division of Blount County General Sessions Court:
• Roy Edward McMahan v. Angela Darlene Tipton McMahan, divorce
• April Dawn Ellison v. Paul Mayo Ellison Jr., divorce
Case filed Nov. 13 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Leroy Charles Cogburn, estate
