COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Joseph Darnell Benjamin, 57, Grayson Drive, Alcoa, also charged with leaving the scene of an accident with property damage
• Tanner L. Rex, 22, Old Oliver Road, Maryville
• Karla Dawn Crawley, 57, Lori Lea Drive, Maryville
• Daniel Benjamin Wells, 36, Knoxville
Case filed Oct. 29 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Regarding: Lisa Testo v. Granite Depot of Knoxville LLC., damages/torts
• Regarding: Tuckaleechee Utility District v. Earnest Patty, real estate matters
Cases filed Nov. 1 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Gary Lee Hudak, estate
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.