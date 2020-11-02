COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• David Edward Johnston, 32, New Blockhouse Road, Maryville
• Kristan Renea Riddle, 35, Arnold Street, Maryville; also charged with leaving the scene of an accident, driving on a suspended license and failure to provide proof of financial responsibility
• Carlos Emmanuel Mahone, 39, Rankin Ferry Loop, Louisville
• Steven Richard Flickinger II, 26, Madisonville; also charged with possession of a Schedule IV drug and use/possession of drug paraphernalia
• Diego Castro Carrillo, 38, Badgett Street, Alcoa; also charged with failure to appear
Cases filed Oct. 29 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• University of Tennessee Medical Center v. Thomas E. Stringer, contract debt
• PYOD LLC v. Michael Hayden, civil
• University Health Systems doing business as University of Tennessee Medical Center v. Sherry D. Lindsey, contract debt
• Tennessee Department of Labor & Workforce Development v. Charles Lambert and Angela Lambert, Lambert Southern Pies and Bake Shop, distress warrant
