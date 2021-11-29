COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of the intoxicant:
• Sarah Deforest Monsarrat, 44, Morningside Avenue, Maryville
• Marco Jon Verdetto, 41, Knoxville
• Omar Ocampo Vences, 30, Camillla Trace, Maryville, also charged with driving with a revoked license
• Daniel Colton Richardson, 25, Blue Sky Drive, Maryville, also charged with simple possession of marijuana
• Jermaine Marquez Winton, 30, West Howe Street, Alcoa, also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
• Rayvon Marques Burns, 19, Morganton Road, Maryville, charged with underage driving while impaired and reckless endangerment
• Maxwell Emmett McGraw, 32, Cedar Church Lange, Greenback, also charged with having an open container of alcoholic beverage
