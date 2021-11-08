Court Records.
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Darin Wayne Roberts, 29, Howard Jones Road, Maryville; also charged with leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, simple possession of a controlled substance and contempt of court
• Cory Edward Brown, 32, Knoxville; also charged with use or possession of drug paraphernalia
• Brian Keith Wallace, 52, Old Knoxville Highway, Maryville
• Casey Nicole Cutshall, 32, Red Hill Drive, Louisville
Cases filed Nov. 8 in Blount County Chancery Court:
• Sharon Ann Hall v. Steve Edward Hall, et al., lawsuit
• Regarding: Noah Blayke Myers, conservatorship
Cases filed Nov. 8 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• John Holland v. Brenda Lee Holland, divorce
• William G. Brown v. Rhonda L. Brown, divorce
Case filed Nov. 8 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Ann Sullivan, estate
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.