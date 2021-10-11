Court Records
Charged with driving under the influence with an intoxicant:
• Adam Craig Templin, 22, Sweetwater, also charged with vehicular assault, possession of a handgun while under the influence and failure to use due care and caution
• Eulon Victor Patrick Jr., 57, Kingsport, also charged with driving with a revoked license
• Michael Glen Fetcher, 53, Boonville, Indiana, also charged with two counts of reckless endangerment
• Clifton Hall, 33, Knoxville, also charged with driving with a revoked license
• Christian Moises Gomez Jadalla, 33, Kissimmee, Florida
• Kaleb Michael Carringer, 26, Rockford Cedar Street, Rockford
• Khalil Botrus Abuhania, 24, Blue Sky Drive, Maryville
Cases filed Oct. 11 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Carol E. Stewart, estate
Cases filed Oct. 11 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Regarding: Amanda Dawn Gennoe v. Carl Douglas Gennoe, divorce
