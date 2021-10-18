COURT

Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant: 

• Jacob Thomas Ammann, 36, Knoxville

• Sarah M. Hoose, 37, Morristown

Case filed Oct. 15 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• David Stillwagon v. Monica Stillwagon, divorce

Cases filed Oct. 18 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Marsha Renee Morgan v. Sean Andrew Morgan, divorce

• Joshua Cain Parker v. Lisa Smith Forester, legitimation

Cases filed Oct. 18 in Blount County Probate Court:

• Regarding: Earl Vandergriff

• Regarding: Bill Nuchols

Case filed Oct. 15 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Chrissy Lee Faulk, and James Brian Williams v. Gerald Lynn Stout and Nicely's Construction & Excavating Inc., damages

