Court Records
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Michael John Koch, 35, Cerritos Way, Louisville; also charged with driving while license revoked
• Alaine Schmidt McBee, 65, Kensington Boulevard, Maryville
• Stephanie Marie Fields, 37, Samples Road, Louisville; also charged with simple possession/casual exchange
Case filed Oct. 16 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Harvey Paul Hilman v. Della Sharon Templeton, divorce
Cases filed Oct. 19 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Allie Mackenzie Ault v. Micah Ault, divorce
• Danny Edward Holloway v. Rhoda Gail Holloway, divorce
Case filed Oct. 16 in Domestic Division of Blount County General Sessions Court:
• Clay Montgomery Sparks v. Morgan Elaine, divorce
Cases filed Oct. 16 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Douglas Dale Denton, petition for muniment of title
• Regarding: Susan Huggins Leach, estate
