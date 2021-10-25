COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Kevin Joseph Marmone Jr., 28, Red Hill Drive, Louisville
• Travis Glen Thompson, 44, Knoxville
• Patrick Douglas Messinger, 25, Greenville, South Carolina
• Joshua Lynn Archer, 41, Highland Road, Maryville
• Bradley Lane Bauerschlag, 45, Houston, Texas
• Larry Ledbetter, 50, Mitchell Avenue, Maryville
Case filed Oct. 22 in the Domestic Division of Blount County General Sessions Court:
• Tanya Lynne Hintzel v. Richard Allen Hintzel, divorce
Case filed Oct. 22 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Caroline Ashlee Sudhoff v. William Alexander Cruze, divorce
Case filed Oct. 25 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Christie Leann Collins Cunningham v. Dale Edward Hardwick, divorce
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.