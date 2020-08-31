COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Jose Angel Castillo Lopez, 28, Sevier Avenue, Maryville; also charged with failure to obey police officers, driving on a suspended license and two counts of failure to appear.
Cases filed Aug. 31 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Regarding: Austin Scot Newton, name change
• Makayla Householder Cates v. Christopher Dewayne Cates, divorce
Cases filed Aug. 28 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Laura Kathryn McGinnis, estate
• Regarding: Pearl G. Snyder, estate
