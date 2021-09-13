Court Records
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Anthony Roy Costlow, 33, South Union Grove Road, Friendsville
• John James Fasoli, 41, Knoxville
• Thomas Clayton Ross, 70, Birchbrook Drive, Rockford
• Christopher Lynn Dixon, 52, East Hunt Road, Alcoa
• Amber Ann Rhear, 30, Spring City
Case filed Sept. 13 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Martha Lia Truhillo Cody v. Richard Herber Cody, divorce
Case filed Sept. 13 in the Domestic Division of Blount County General Sessions Court:
• Stephanie McLanahan Belcher v. James Ross Belcher
