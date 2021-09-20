Court Records
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Ferman E. Extine, 74, Knoxville
• Zachary Taylor Sutton, 30, Timber Creek Drive, Maryville; also charged with possession of a handgun while under the influence of an intoxicant
• Jorge Louis Vasquez, 19, Lodge Street, Alcoa; also charged with not having a driver's license
• Jennifer Lynn Tanner, 29, Montvale Station Road, Maryville; also charged with tampering with evidence
Case filed Sept. 20 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Regarding: Carson Evan Machette, conservatorship
