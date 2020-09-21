COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Burl Hall Maupin, 68, Knoxville; also charged with possession of a handgun while under the influence
Cases filed Sept. 18 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Jennifer Louise Rodgers v. Steven Michael Rodgers, divorce
• Joshua Elijah Parker v. Brittany Ann Nicole Parker, divorce
• Trena Denise Gonzalez v. Kenneth Gonzalez, divorce
Case filed Sept. 21 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Imogene B. Thomas
