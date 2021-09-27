Court Records
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Jake Robert Walker, 24, Eau Clair Drive, Maryville; also charged with possession of a handgun while under the influence, having a prohibited weapon and having an open container of alcoholic beverage
• Leejeremy Paul Worth, 25, Tuckaleechee Pike, Maryville
• Steven Charles Boon Abercrombie, 25, Madisonville; also charged with simple possession of methamphetamine, simple possession of another controlled substance, and use/possession of drug paraphernalia
• Darryl Wayne Glenn, 55, Thornhill Drive, Maryville
Case filed Sept. 24 in Blount County Chancery Court:
• Edward M. Lang et. al v. Vickie Duncan et. al, lawsuit
Cases filed Sept. 24 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Judy Lynn Newman v. Money McDaniel, lawsuit
• Adriana Irene McDonald v. Charles Bruce Rolen, divorce
• Vivien Cupp v. Thomas Cupp, lawsuit
Cases filed Sept. 24 in Blount County Probate Court:
