COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Matthew Scott Toney, 46, Queen Victoria Way, Maryville
• Brian Delmas Langford, 53, Wildwood Road, Maryville
• Joshua York Paul, 39, Nails Creek Road, Rockford
Cases filed Sept. 25 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Brittany Elizabeth Miller v. Shane Nathan Miller, divorce
• Zachary Edward Mainwaring v. Amber Lynn Mainwaring, divorce
Case filed Sept. 28 in the Domestic Division of Blount County General Sessions Court:
• Tiffany Jill Tipton Bolton v. Ryan Alan Bolton, divorce
