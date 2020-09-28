COURT

Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:

• Matthew Scott Toney, 46, Queen Victoria Way, Maryville

• Brian Delmas Langford, 53, Wildwood Road, Maryville

• Joshua York Paul, 39, Nails Creek Road, Rockford

Cases filed Sept. 25 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Brittany Elizabeth Miller v. Shane Nathan Miller, divorce

• Zachary Edward Mainwaring v. Amber Lynn Mainwaring, divorce

Case filed Sept. 28 in the Domestic Division of Blount County General Sessions Court:

• Tiffany Jill Tipton Bolton v. Ryan Alan Bolton, divorce 

