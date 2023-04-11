Click the image to the left and log in to get your exclusive reader perks.
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
Amber Danielle Peacock, 36, Chota Road, Maryville
Joseph Bishop, 33, Mountain View Circle, Maryville; also charged with failure to maintain a single lain, possession of a handgun while under the influence of an intoxicant and a speeding violation
Michael Jay Masters, 30, Knoxville; also charged with failure to maintain a single lane and failure to use due care and caution
Robert Wayne Lawson, 49, Hickory Corner Drive, Maryville; also cited on charges of use/possession of drug paraphernalia and manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine
Cases filed April 10 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
Ronald P. Thompson; Roseann Thompson v. Crystal Braden, damages
Barbara Hopper, personal representative of the Estate of Homer Jennings High v. Billy Daniel High; Mary Byrne High, misc. general
Gainsco, Inc. v. Michael Patrick Mulryan, damages
Cases filed April 6 in Blount County Chancery Court:
Ross Croley (et. al) v. Hickory Construction Inc., contract/debt
Christian Clevenger v. Kenneth R. Mack, real estate
Case filed April 6 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
John R. Underwood v. Suzanne Marie Curtin, divorce
Case filed April 10 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
Donna Marie Mercer v. Daniel Weldon Mercer, divorce
Cases filed April 6 in Blount County Probate Court:
Regarding: Barbara Joyce Powell, estate
Regarding: DeAnn Catherine Pierpont, estate
Regarding: Andrew J. Cruze, estate
Cases filed March 10 in Blount County Probate Court:
Regarding: Helen Lee Tuck, estate
Regarding: Edgar Allen Wade, petition for muniment of title
Cases filed April 11 in Blount County Probate Court:
Regarding: Edna Joann Hill, estate
Regarding: Kristina Marie Weaver, estate
