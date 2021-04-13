COURT
Case filed April 12 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Bethany Michelle Lovelady v. Nicholas Heath Lovelady, divorce
Cases filed April 13 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Melinda Diane Thompson v. Erin Todd Thompson, divorce
• Michelle Skinner Taylor v. Charles Allen Taylor, divorce
• Gerri Rhea Simerly v. Ricky Earl Simerly, divorce
Cases filed April 13 in the Domestic Division of Blount County General Sessions Court:
• Whitney Daniel Vineyard v. Stephen Daniel Vineyard, divorce
• Nina Brooke Pilkey v. Gage Lee Pilkey, divorce
Cases filed April 13 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Homer Harry Whitehead, estate
• Regarding: Evelyn L. Watson, estate
• Regarding: Doris Maxine Clowers, estate
