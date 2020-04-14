COURT

Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:

• Corey Tod Montgomery, 30, Thomas Drive, Maryville

Case filed April 1 in the Blount County Probate Court:

• Regarding: Michael Darrell Hutson, estate

Case filed April 2 in the Blount County Probate Court:

• Regarding: Charles Ian Zirkle, estate

Cases filed April 3 in Blount County Probate Court:

• Regarding: Jerry O. Purviance, estate

• Regarding: Mary E. Chupak, conservatorship

Cases filed April 7 in Blount County Probate Court:

• Regarding: Lewis A. Rukab, estate

• Regarding: Henry N. B. Brogan, estate

Cases filed April 9 in Blount County Probate Court:

• Regarding: Florence Faith Smith, estate

• Regarding: Mack Murphy, Jr., estate

• Regarding: Carl E. McMillan

Cases filed April 9 in the Equity Division of the Blount County Circuit Court:

• Brian Kenneth Caylor v. Danielle Anne Guidry Caylor, divorce

• Jed Edward Emert v. Angela Beth Emery, divorce

• Jamie Marie Beal v. Adam James Beal, divorce

• Justin Michael Rutherford v. Sara Marie Rutherford, divorce

Case filed April 9 in the Domestic Division of the Blount County General Sessions Court:

• Amanda Marie Alonso v. Adam Beltran Alonso, divorce

Cases filed April 13 in Blount County Probate Court:

• Regarding: Shaelin Nicole Carpenter, conservatorship

• Regarding: Betty Kathryn Weaver, estate

Cases filed April 13 in the Equity Division of the Blount County Circuit Court:

• Kimberly Sue Lindenschmidt v. Richard Thomas Lindenschmidt, divorce

• John Snyder v. Stacey Snyder, divorce

• Tina Diane Ogle v. Douglas Earl Ogle, divorce

Case filed April 14 in Blount County Probate Court:

• Regarding: Donna Alfreda Self, estate

Cases filed April 14 in Blount County Chancery Court:

• Michael Wayne DeBusk v. Covin Blevins Bright, et. al, real estate

