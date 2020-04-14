COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Corey Tod Montgomery, 30, Thomas Drive, Maryville
Case filed April 1 in the Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Michael Darrell Hutson, estate
Case filed April 2 in the Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Charles Ian Zirkle, estate
Cases filed April 3 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Jerry O. Purviance, estate
• Regarding: Mary E. Chupak, conservatorship
Cases filed April 7 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Lewis A. Rukab, estate
• Regarding: Henry N. B. Brogan, estate
Cases filed April 9 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Florence Faith Smith, estate
• Regarding: Mack Murphy, Jr., estate
• Regarding: Carl E. McMillan
Cases filed April 9 in the Equity Division of the Blount County Circuit Court:
• Brian Kenneth Caylor v. Danielle Anne Guidry Caylor, divorce
• Jed Edward Emert v. Angela Beth Emery, divorce
• Jamie Marie Beal v. Adam James Beal, divorce
• Justin Michael Rutherford v. Sara Marie Rutherford, divorce
Case filed April 9 in the Domestic Division of the Blount County General Sessions Court:
• Amanda Marie Alonso v. Adam Beltran Alonso, divorce
Cases filed April 13 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Shaelin Nicole Carpenter, conservatorship
• Regarding: Betty Kathryn Weaver, estate
Cases filed April 13 in the Equity Division of the Blount County Circuit Court:
• Kimberly Sue Lindenschmidt v. Richard Thomas Lindenschmidt, divorce
• John Snyder v. Stacey Snyder, divorce
• Tina Diane Ogle v. Douglas Earl Ogle, divorce
Case filed April 14 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Donna Alfreda Self, estate
Cases filed April 14 in Blount County Chancery Court:
• Michael Wayne DeBusk v. Covin Blevins Bright, et. al, real estate
