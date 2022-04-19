COURT
Case filed April 19 in Blount County Chancery Court
• Scott D. Sirknen v. Tonya Elizabeth Shott, divorce
Cases filed April 18 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court
• Brenda Kim Lewis v. Floyd Earl Lewis, divorce
• Sally Sue Hulett v. Gabriel Alexander Tokarz, divorce
Cases filed April 19 in the Probate Division of Blount County General Sessions Court
• Regarding Kathryn Jeanette Wilhoit, petition for intestate administration
• Regarding Marilyn Louise Janke, petition for testate executor
• Regarding Roscoe Ray Forster, petition for testate executor
• Regarding June Davis, affidavit for a small estate
