COURT
Case filed April 20 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Sonya L. Kyle and Antonio D. Kyle v. Younse Tesfaye Lema and Annur Trans LLC, damages
Cases filed April 19 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Rachel Leigh Reisinger v. Scott Edward Reisinger, divorce
• Tom Jehle v. Erica Jehle, divorce
• Gregory Garza v. Nancy Frerichs Garza, divorce
Case filed April 20 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Johnathan Glen Vinson v. Sara Beth Edge, divorce
Cases filed April 20 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Carl Lee Sands, estate
• Regarding: Dorotha Jean Stephens, estate
