COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Rickie Todd Dent, 37, Soddy Daisy; also charged with use/possession of drug paraphernalia
Case filed April 26 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Jeremiah James Babb v. Tara Ann Babb, divorce
Case filed April 27 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Rachel Melissa Mancini v. Steven Conrad Mancini, divorce
Case filed April 26 in the Domestic Division of Blount County General Sessions Court:
• Rhonda Jean Moore v. Kenneth Ray Moore Jr., divorce
Case filed April 27 in the Domestic Division of Blount County General Sessions Court:
• Cory Scott Green v. Victoria Angela Green, divorce
Case filed April 26 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Oma Lucy Stephens, estate
Cases filed April 27 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Jerome Cottrell King, estate
• Regarding: Mildred V. Bellamy, estate
• Regarding: Ronnie Lee Eaton, estate
• Regarding: John William Cate, estate
• Regarding: Linda Beth Crossman, estate
• Regarding: Walter Reid Eskew Jr., estate
