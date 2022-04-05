COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant
• Christopher Coty Waters, 32, East Broadway Avenue, Maryville; also charged with driving with a revoked license
• Linda Kay Atkins, 68, Orr Circle, Maryville
Cases filed April 4 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court
• Tawana Kynette Brown, name change
• Hazel Elizabeth Montgomery v. Kenley Wayne Montgomery, divorce
• Amy Elizabeth Myers v. Larry Glenn Myers Jr., divorce
Case filed April 5 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court
• Douglas Allen Stinnett v. Melissa Faye Stinnett, divorce
Cases filed April 4 in the Probate Division of Blount County General Sessions Court
• Regarding Mary Jane Finger, affidavit for a large estate
• Regarding Robert H. Clemmer, affidavit for a large estate
• Regarding Richard C. Copeland, affidavit for a large estate
Cases filed April 5 in the Probate Division of Blount County General Sessions Court
• Regarding Beryl R. Chrisfield, affidavit for a large estate
• Earl Wesley Musgrave, affidavit for a large estate
