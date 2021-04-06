COURT
Case filed April 5 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Kayla Sutton v. Isaac Henderson, damages
Case filed April 6 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Tyler Nicole Jorgenson v. Steve Merritt, damages
Case filed April 5 in Blount County Chancery Court:
• Larry Slater v. Kelly Gibson, lawsuit
Cases filed April 5 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Michael Deshaun Ogle v. Cindy Kay Clabough Ogle, divorce
• Jessica Michelle Carcon v. Jeremy Andrew Carcon, divorce
• Kaleb Clay Fielden v. Tattiana Ysette Fielden, divorce
Cases filed April 6 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Regarding: Elmer Marion Waters, name change
• Rosemary Garland v. Michael Lynn Garland, divorce
Cases filed April 5 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: William Jeffery Keith, estate
• Regarding: Patricia Ann Roland, estate
• Regarding: Douglas A. Cathcart, estate
• Regarding: Earl Leonard Baker, estate
• Regarding: William R. Cullins, estate
Cases filed April 6 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Finian Martin McGraw, estate
• Regarding: James Carl Gentry, estate
• Regarding: Marjorie T. Lampe, estate
• Regarding: James Thomas Cross, estate
