COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Andrea Monique Phillips, 40, West Cunningham Street, Alcoa
• Dan Darryl Russell, 61, North Farnum Street, Friendsville
Case filed Aug. 10 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Carl Richard Kirkland v. Rodney Shane Owen, damages/torts
Case filed Aug. 9 in Blount County Chancery Court:
• Regarding: Zuriel Tavares Hampton, name change
Cases filed Aug. 9 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Amy Nicely Hatcher v. Michael Leon Hatcher, divorce
• Elise Marion Dixon v. Tylor Justin Dixon, divorce
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.