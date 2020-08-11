Court Records

Cases filed Aug. 10 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Molly Danielle McKee v. Jonathan Kent Lawson, divorce

• Jennifer Nicole Mendez v. Rafmil Isaac Mendez, divorce

Cases filed Aug. 11 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Angela Renea Newman v. Joshua Steven Newman, divorce

• Regarding: Alexis Christina Davis, conservatorship

Case filed Aug. 11 in the Domestic Division of Blount County General Sessions Court:

• Joshua Owen Jones v. Kyra Elizabeth Jones, estate

Case filed Aug. 7 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• J. Kern Elkins v. Todd Whitehead, contract

