Court Records
Cases filed Aug. 10 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Molly Danielle McKee v. Jonathan Kent Lawson, divorce
• Jennifer Nicole Mendez v. Rafmil Isaac Mendez, divorce
Cases filed Aug. 11 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Angela Renea Newman v. Joshua Steven Newman, divorce
• Regarding: Alexis Christina Davis, conservatorship
Case filed Aug. 11 in the Domestic Division of Blount County General Sessions Court:
• Joshua Owen Jones v. Kyra Elizabeth Jones, estate
Case filed Aug. 7 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• J. Kern Elkins v. Todd Whitehead, contract
