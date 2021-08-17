COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Cody Lynn Wilson, 30, Sparks Drive, Maryville
• John Peter Iversen, 64, Big Springs Ridge Road, Friendsville
Case filed Aug. 16 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Janie Ross v. Gary B. Russell and EAN Holdings LLC, damages
Cases filed Aug. 17 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Christopher John Leonard v. Frances Merrill Estes Leonard, divorce
• Edward Leon McNish v. Rebecca Lynette McNish, divorce
• Barbee Nicole Ferris v. Paul Edward Ferris, divorce
• Felecia Kay Millward v. Joshua Landon Millward, divorce
Cases filed Aug. 17 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Patricia Rose Cavallo Toomey, estate
• Regarding: Helen R. Howard, estate
• Regarding: Jefferson Ingram Breazeale Jr., estate
• Regarding: Michael Lee Burke, estate
• Regarding: Paul Alexander Helton Sr., estate
