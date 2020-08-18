COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Kevin D. Wright, 37, Strawberry Plains; also charged with possession of a Schedule III drug
Cases filed Aug. 18 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Jerry Lee Brooks v. Teresa Joyce Brooks, divorce
• Taylor Ellen Baltajan v. Joshua Vince Baltajan, divorce
• Robyn Shanelle Long McCammon v. Jonathon Neil Long McCammon, divorce
• Elizabeth Caroline Perretti v. Michael Joseph Perretti, divorce
• Rebecca Swihart v. Michael L. Swihart, divorce
Case filed Aug. 18 in the Domestic Division of Blount County General Sessions Court:
• Brandy Nicole Milligan v. Grady Tyler Milligan, divorce
