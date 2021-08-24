COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Fred Anthony Webb, 57, Silver Creek Lane, Maryville
Case filed Aug. 19 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Darlene and Walter Hole v. Cathy Jo and David Henry Smith, motor vehicle accident damages
Cases filed Aug. 20 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Keith D. Dyke v. QKGI Legacy Holdings LP and QKGI GP Ltd., contract debt
• James and Marsha Ashe v. Ashley N. Ogle, motor vehicle accident damages
Case filed Aug. 23 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Deborah Callaway v. Dewey Floyd, real estate
Case filed Aug. 23 in Blount County Chancery Court
• Charles Carpenter v. Keith Edmiston, contract debt
Case filed Aug. 23 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Danielle Marie Coatney v. Derek Thomas Coatney, divorce
Cases filed Aug. 24 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Edward Joseph Walden v. Mary Lou Kosidowski, divorce
• Tara Kathleen Holloway v. Dewayne Eugene Holloway, divorce
Case filed Aug. 23 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Eddie Ray Dunivant, estate
Cases filed Aug. 24 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Elzie M Rhodes, estate
• Regarding: James McCormick, conservatorship
